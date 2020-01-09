Anusha Dandekar Is A Vision To Behold In These Goregous Pictures

MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar celebrates her 38th birthday today. The versatile personality is not just a Video Jokey but is also an actor, a singer, and a reality show host. She hosts the reality show title Love School alongside her long-time boyfriend Karan Kundra. Anusha is an Indian-Australian actor is often seen treating her Instagram fans with some of her best looks.

She recently went on a vacation and gave her fans some major vacation as well as fashion goals. Check out some of the most sensuous looks of Anusha Dandekar from her Instagram.

See pictures

Anusha Dandekar looks mesmerising in a black coloured crop top. She highlighted the deep v neck lined attire by leaving her hair open in waves. Netizens claimed that Dandekar was a stunner and added that she looked beautiful in the picture.

Anusha Dandekar made heads turn in an ochre-coloured bodysuit. Anusha kept her makeup to a minimum while she left her hair open. The bodysuit has a frilled design near its neckline, which added to the beauty of the simple look.

Anusha Dandekar is seen wearing a shimmering sheer black dress. She had her hair tied up in a loose braid, while the deep V neckline of her dress added glamour to the look. She received a lot of compliments form the netizens for her fashion sense who claimed that she looked like a goddess in the picture.

Who wouldn’t fall for Anusha Dandekar’s infectious smile? The singer and actor looked like a dream come true in a peach coloured two-piece swimwear. The tube top had a net design on it, which made the netizens fall in love with her fashion sense. Anusha's minimum makeup look and her curled hair added to the beauty of the look.

Anusha Dandekar’s leather fabric tube top and thigh-high slit skirt look took the internet by a storm. She wore the orange coloured tube top and paired it with a black coloured skirt and a pair of similar coloured heels. She accessorised the look with a ring and stuck to her usual minimum makeup look.

