Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Adorable Pictures Make Fans Go ‘awwww!’

Lovebirds Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra are always in the limelight for all good reasons when it comes to their love-filled and healthy relationship. They not only score well when it comes to their professional lives, but they are amazing in their personal lives as well. Read ahead to know about their love story and their adorable pictures together-

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra make fans go ‘aww’

Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar are one of the most loved and talked about couples of the television industry. The duo went official about their relationship almost four years back. They first connected on a flight and that's when cupid struck the two, as the duo has been inseparable since. While Karan was previously dating his Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Kritika Kamra, he is madly in love with Anusha now and the duo has always appeared rock solid and crazily in love. Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra are one couple from the industry who are extremely open about their relationship. If you visit their official Instagram accounts, you will find nothing but their adorable pictures together and how they are madly, deeply and even sensibly in love with each other. Take a look at some adorable pictures of the two that makes fans go ‘aww’-

