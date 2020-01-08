Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundra In Aditi Singh Sharma's New Song 'Kangna Lede'

Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar were spotted showing off their moves on a wedding number, not in real life but surely for a camera. The popular couple has been paired for an upcoming music video which is known as Kangna Lede.

The stars have taken to their social media to share the poster of the song which features Karan Kundra, Anusha Dandekar and the singer Aditi Singh Sharma.

Read more to know about Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar’s new song.

Karan Kundra and Anushka Dandekar in Aditi Sing's music video

In the music video, the audience can spot Karan showering his love on Anusha Dandekar who is soon going to get married. Anushka is dressed beautifully in a lehenga and she shows some of her killer dance moves in order to impress Karan.

Reportedly, the two were spotted at Katharsis studio, Powai to shoot the music video. The song is sung by Aditi Singh Sharma and is directed by Sakett Saawhney.

Karan and Anushka recently got done with the shoot of Luv School 4 and this music video gave them the opportunity to work with each other again.

Fans are happy to see them in a music video. The video was introduced through the stars' social media handles.

