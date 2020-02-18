Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Instagram Pictures To Take Posing Lessons From

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra are one the most loved couple of the industry. The couple has reportedly been in a relationship for about five years. The two of them are quite active on social media and are mostly posting adorable pictures with each other. Karan and Anusha have also launched their own clothing brand called Man Up Woman Up. Their pictures on social media are loved by fans.

Here are some couple posing cues to take from Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra

Anusha Dandekar is currently judging the show MTV Supermodel of the Year alongside Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta. Karan Kundra is gearing up for his Alt Balaji web series It Happened in Calcutta. The show started streaming on Valentine's Day.

