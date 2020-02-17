'Viruddh' To 'Delhi Belly', Anusha Dandekar's Was Part Of These Films

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian actor, model, and video jockey. She is quite popular for hosting a number of reality shows on MTV India. She is currently seen as a host and mentor in the reality show Supermodel of the Year, season 1. Apart from being popular on TV, the actor is also seen in a few movies that made her pretty famous. Here are some of the movies that the audience remembers.

Anusha Dandekar’s movies that her fans remember

Mumbai Matinee

Anusha Dandekar made her debut in Bollywood movies with this movie Mumbai Matinee. She played the role of a temptress in the movie. She starred along with actor Rahul Bose and Perizaad Zorabian and the film was directed by Anant Balani. Mumbai Matinee received mixed reviews from the critics but it opened many doors for Anusha Dandekar on terms of opportunities.

Viruddh...Family Comes First

Viruddh...Family Comes First stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, John Abraham and Anusha Dandekar in the lead roles. The film was a superhit and received positive reviews at the box office. Moreover, Anusha Dandekar was appreciated for portraying the character of John Abraham's wife in a beautiful way. Viruddh...Family Comes First was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Hello

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel One Night @ the Call centre the movie Hello starred Sharman Joshi, Sohail Khan Gul Panag, Isha Koppikar and Amrita Arora in the lead roles. Anusha Dandekar played the role of Sharman Joshi's spoilt girlfriend. Although the film was not a hit, the audience still remembers Anusha Dandekar's chirpy role in the film.

Lalbaug Parel

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the storyline of this film was adapted from Jayant Pawar's Marathi play, Adhantat. The Marathi version of the film was Lalbaug Parel while the Hindi version of the film was called the City of Gold. Anusha Dandekar played a cameo role in the film, as the girlfriend of the lead character.

Delhi Belly

Anusha Dandekar will be remembered for her cameo role in the film Delhi Belly too. She played the character of a Tv star VJ Sophia in the film. The film was directed by Abhinav Deo.

