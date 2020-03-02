Anusha Dandekar Sheds Light On Five Must-have Shoes For Every Girl

The host of MTV’s Love School, Anusha Dandekar is a very well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer. She is also a very famous social media personality and has almost 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She is also well known for her style, fitness, and beauty. The 38-year-old multi-talented personality is an active fashion enthusiast and she often shares videos on her YouTube channel which prominently are based on makeup and fashion. Check out the different types of shoes she thinks every girl must possess.

Five shoes every girl must have according to Anusha Dandekar

Black or nude stilettos

If you have picked up a black dress for special occasions, black heels are an equally stylish yet unexpected alternative for the outfit. However, just like black, nude is a neutral color that goes with everything. You can choose open-toe, pointy-toe, leather or patent leather varieties that match your skin tone.

High ankle boots

These types of shoes have flat heels that look stylish. They can go perfectly with any outfit like short skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, ripped jeans, or even a one piece. Fashion boots come in a wide variety of styles, from ankle to thigh-length and give your outfits a perfect match.

Keds

Keds are the type of shoes that look good on everyone and go with everything. They also protect your feet from getting damaged or injured. From office wear to party nights, this type of shoe shines for any ocassion.

Slip-on

These are not like loafers but are slip-on shoes that have a little bit of glitz or shiny touch in it. When everybody looks for a glamorous heel, you can also look stylish in slip-on or flat shoes. Commonly wore slip-on is black with golden shimmery lines.

Peep toe heels

Last but not the least, peep-toe heels are the shoes that make your outfit pop. When you wear indigo peep-toe heels with a black outfit, the combination is just amazing. Especially, girls who love gowns must-have peep-toe heels in their shoe collection.

