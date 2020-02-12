The Debate
Anusha Dandekar's Photos Prove She Can Slay In Every Shade Of Pink

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar is a popular VJ who is also a massive fashion enthusiast. She dons every colour with equal ease & elegance. Check out her photos in pink outfits

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai |
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian origin MTV VJ, actor and singer and a style icon. The 38-year-old multitalented personality is an active fashion enthusiast and fitness freak. She has a beautiful figure and can carry every outfit she decides to wear. Let us take a look at her pictures where she rocked shades of pink.

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar's Movies On Netflix That Are A Must Watch

When Anusha Dandekar rocked shades of pink

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Read Also: Shalini Pandey Swept By 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Co-star Ranveer's Fandom, calls Him 'amazing'

In the first picture, Anusha Dandekar paired a vibrant full-sleeve pink shirt with white thigh-high slit trousers. She wore classy shades and high heels. In the second picture, she is wearing a baby pink suit and black high heels. She kept her hair loose for both the looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Read Also: Dharmendra To Launch His Restaurant 'He-Man' On Valentine's Day 2020; Read Details

Anusha Dandekar is looking stunning in a pink shoulderless trap dress. She kept her hair tied, wore white stiletto heels and applied simple makeup. The second picture displays her wearing a pink bikini and fans cannot get over how attractive she looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

In the first picture, Anusha looks ravishing in a body tight pink dress with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a funky shade and let her hair let loose. In the second picture, she can be seen twinning with her partner at the airport.

Read Also: Kangana Ranaut Looks Elegant In These Traditional Outfits; See Pics

 

 

Published:
