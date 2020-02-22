Anusha Dandekar's Best Looks In Black Outfits; See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is a popular MTV VJ. She is also known as a popular host for hosting several shows. The actor's relationship with Karan Kundra has also garnered attention from the media. Apart from her songs and collaborations, Anusha is also well known for her style, fitness, and beauty. Listed below are some of Anushka Dandekar's best photos where she appears in stunning black outfits:

READ:Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Prove The Supermodel Knows How To Get Clicked For Instagram

READ:Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Instagram Pictures To Take Posing Lessons From

Anusha Dandekar slays in black

READ:Anusha Dandekar's Floral Outfits Are Perfect Pick For Your Summer Wardrobe; Check Them Out

Anusha Dandekar is not only confident about her VJ skills but is also quite serious about her fitness and fashion. The lean and fit VJ artist looks great in the above black outfits. She has broken barriers and showcased how she can rock just about any style and slay in black outfits.

The young artist has inspired so many of her fans when it comes to fitness and fashion. Anusha is also big on makeup and jewelry and likes to make quite a statement with her looks. The VJ has spoken volumes with her stylish photos on her official Instagram account.

READ:Anusha Dandekar's Hairstyle Videos Can Make You Party-ready In Minutes; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.