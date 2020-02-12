Anusha Dandekar's Airport Outfits Are Casual & Chic; See Pics

VJ Anusha Dandekar is an Indian actor and model who is also seen hosting a few reality shows. The diva is known for her fashionable outfits and is soon going to launch a fashion line of her own. Anusha Dandekar's travels a lot along with her alleged boyfriend Karan Kundra. Her airport looks are some of her most popular looks. Take a look.

Anusha Dandekar's photos from the airport

This picture of Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra was from the promotion of their upcoming clothing line Man up Woman up. Their clothing line is going to be launched soon and this picture was in a way promoting their brand. Anusha Dandekar's style is unique and stands out, and her fans cannot wait for the brand to launch already.

Anusha Dandekar's outfits are mostly casual clothes but she surely knows how to carry it with elegance. She is seen either in a casual T-shirt dress or jeans at the airport. Dandekar is considered as a fashion icon and has also graced the covers of Cosmopolitan, Elle and Seventeen.

Anusha has done a lot of MTV shows. She was also a part of reality TV show India's Next Top Model. She is recently seen in a reality television show Supermodel of the Year, which features on MTV.

