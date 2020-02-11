The Debate
Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Childhood Pictures Will Make Your Day Brighter

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar often takes to her Instagram account to post childhood pictures of herself. Here are some pictures of the celebrity that will make fans go "aww"

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
anusha dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is one of the most famous TV personalities. She is an Indian-Australian VJ who has worked in reality shows like India's Next Top Model season 1-4, Supermodel of the Year and MTV Love School. Anusha is known for impeccable fashion sense and bubbly personality.

However, not many know that Anusha Dandekar is the sister of another famous TV personality, Shibani Dandekar and they have a third sibling, Apeksha Dandekar. There have been several rumours about the Dandekar sisters not seeing each other eye to eye. But rubbishing all these rumours, Anusha Dandekar on Instagram had often treated her fans with childhood pictures of herself and her sisters, Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar. 

Anusha Dandekar's photos from childhood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Turns Pap For Shibani Dandekar, Gives Internet A Sneak-peek Of 'Paradise'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Combined Net Worth To Make For A Fairytale Wedding?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Shibani Dandekar: All You Need To Know About The Popular Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Shibani Dandekar's Net Worth Will Leave You Astonished; Read Details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Enjoy Family Dinner Amid Wedding Speculation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: How Does Shibani Dandekar Tackle Trolls Online? Actress Reveals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar's Dating History, From Adhuna Bhabani To Shibani Dandekar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Turn 'Mad Hatters' For Christmas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Are All Smiles Spending 'we' Time Together

 

 

