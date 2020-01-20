Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown reunited with the cast of the show on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet. The fans of the show were glad to see the Stranger Things gang back together again. Popular for playing Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown stole everyone's attention with her 2020 SAG red carpet look. Her ensemble for the 2020 SAGs was loved by many of her fans. Millie Bobby Brown is known to be making statements each time she makes an appearance at any red carpet event. But her look did not go well with self-proclaimed fashion police Diet Sabya.

For SAGs 2020, Millie was sporting half-suit, half-gown design for Louis Vitton. The suit style jacket featured a floor-grazing, pleated train and also a floral brooch at her shoulder. Millie Bobby Brown completed her look with a chic, minimalist pair of cigarette pants and classic white pumps. For the hairstyle, Mille went for straight and styled hairstyle with middle partition. For makeup look, Millie chose a smoky brown eye and nude pink lipstick.

The jacket had a v-neck design and Millie chose to accessorise her outfit with a simple Cartier diamond necklace as well as Cartier diamond studs and chic bands on her fingers. But having done everything right, self-proclaimed fashion police Diet Sabya still chose to roast Millie Bobby Brown for her SAGs outfit.

Diet Sabya took to their social media handle to mock Millie Bobby Brown's look. Diet Sabya shared a picture of Millie Bobby Brown on their Instagram story and captioned it as "Looks like a bad outfit from a 3-Designer show at India fashion week". The account captioned the picture along with many laughing emojis.

