Kiara Advani's Airport Look Comes At A Huge Price, Costs As Much As A Vacation To Paris

Kiara Advani and her fashion choices have been the talk of the town of late as the actor had been busy promoting her latest film Good Newwz in various events. After a successful film and a year-end vacation, the Kabir Singh actor had been spotted at Mumbai airport looking her fashionable best in a white sweatshirt paired with black leggings and black leather boots. Kiara Advani surely had her fashion game on point and we couldn't get over how comfortable yet stylish her ensemble looked.

However, it's the cost of the simple yet high-end fashion of her airport look that blew our minds. The sweatshirt worn by Kiara costs a whopping amount of approximately ₹62000 and is from a luxurious French clothing brand called Balenciaga. Adding to that is the handbag that Kiara had carried as its cost comes close to ₹93000. The handbag comes from an American designer label called Off-White and is highly coveted in the fashion world.

To sum up, the cost of Kiara Advani's effortless look for the airport starts at a whopping amount of ₹155000. We can't even fathom where it ends. While we can try to get our minds around the high costs of a fashion, all we know for sure is that a vacation-for-one package to Paris is easily affordable in that amount.

On the work front

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani has often made a statement with her sartorial as well as accessorizing choices as she has managed to look resplendent in almost every outfit. Kiara has an interesting lineup of films for the current year. She will be also be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb opposite Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Indoo Ki Jawaani opposite Aditya Seal.

