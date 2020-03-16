Anushka Sharma Accentuates Plain Jeans And Tees Looks | See Pics

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s love for comfortable and fashionable outfits is quite evident in her social media. Besides impressing the audience with her performances, she makes heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense and red carpet looks. Moreover, her casual looks have received a positive response from her fans.

From exploring places with her husband to having an alone gala time, she takes care of her comfort besides looking stylish. Sharma makes even the simplest of attires look attractive with her accessories. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best pictures in tee and jeans.

Anushka Sharma’s perfect looks in casual tees and jeans

1. The Suppandi one

Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a tee from her clothing brand Nush. It features a lovable cartoon character Suppandi. Sharma has paired her tee with rugged jeans.

2. Another one with Suppandi

Sharma has donned another cool t-shirt showcasing Suppandi. This yellow quirky tee has a drawing of the character. The actor has paired it with plain blue jeans.

3. Grey is a happy colour

Anushka Sharma has worn a plain grey t-shirt with black jeans. For a complete look, she has work white shoes and accessorised hoop earrings. She has kept her cropped hair loose.

4. An airport ensemble

Anushka Sharma has aced the off-duty look with this outfit. She has paired white jeans with a black cropped top. Featuring her toned midriff, she has sported an oversized denim jacket for a rounded off look.

