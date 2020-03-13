Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif: Actors Who Wish To Wear A Director's Hat

Bollywood celebrities, apart from acting have dabbled into production, singing, designing and some have also donned the director's hat on several occasions. Talking about multitasking, the leading ladies of Bollywood are also not far behind.

While some have started their own production houses, some have also started their own fashion labels. However, there are some Bollywood divas who have expressed their wish to foray into direction. Having proved their mettle in the acting sphere, these Bollywood divas may also soon don a director's hat.

Here are the Bollywood celebrities who wish to don the director's cap

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the most adored Bollywood celebrities who has time and again proved her versatility through her performances. Deepika Padukone has recently made her debut as a producer as she bankrolled her film Chhapak which was helmed by Meghna Gulzar. But reportedly, Deepika Padukone has time and again expressed her wish to direct a film one day and was speculated to be an assistant director for the film Dil Dhadakne Do which also starred her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Anushka Sharma

Apart from a successful actor, Anushka Sharma has also dabbled into production with her production house, Clean Slate Films. Anushka Sharma is also a charismatic entrepreneur with her fashion label, Nush. Reportedly, in an earlier interview with an online portal, Anushka Sharma had expressed her wish to write and direct in the future.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif will reportedly be establishing her own production house. Katrina Kaif has also received a tremendous response for her makeup brand, Kay By Katrina. However, like her contemporaries, Katrina Kaif had also expressed her wish to try her hands at directing movies in her earlier interviews.

