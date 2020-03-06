Anushka Sharma’s Off-duty Looks To Help Upgrade Your Casual Wardrobe 

Anushka Sharma has proven her love for fashion over the years. Apart from impressing her fans and critics with her performances, she makes heads turn with her sartorial choices and public appearances. Moreover, off-duty fashion has garnered nods too. From travelling with Virat Kohli to rejoicing a casual meet-up, Anushka Sharma makes sure that outfits are comfortable apart from being utterly stylish. Her casual wardrobe includes cool tees, jackets, loose pants and chic dresses with pockets. Therefore, we have compiled some of her best looks in off-duty fashion.

Here are Anushka Sharma’s off-duty looks to upgrade your casual wardrobe

1. A traveller’s dream

Anushka Sharma has paired her blue rugged shorts with a comfy tee from her label, Nush. She has accessorized tiny hoops earrings and sported a classic belt with her t-shirt tucked in. For a complete look, Anushka Sharma has worn white sports shoes.

2. Oversized denim jacket

For the perfect airport ensemble, take cues from Anushka Sharma’s wardrobe. She has worn white Capri with a black cropped top featuring her well-toned midriff. For a rounded off look, she has donned a blue denim oversized jacket and sported black glares and bag matching with her shoes.

3. Pants and a crisp shirt

For a formal look with the added comfort, Anushka Sharma is slaying this look. She has worn a crisp white shirt featuring a grey stripes pattern. She has tucked it in black pants. Sharma has accessorised glares and opted for a high ponytail to complete the look.

