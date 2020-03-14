Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma & Other Bollywood Celebrities Top Instagram Posts

Bollywood celebrities on Instagram have created quite a storm this week. Among them, are Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar who made headlines with their posts on their respective social media handles. Here what these Bollywood celebrities on Instagram posted:

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra had a gala time at Isha Ambani's grand Holi bash last week with a host of Bollywood stars among which was Katrina Kaif too. However, she also took the opportunity to enjoy Holi with husband Nick Jonas and close family and friends in Pune. Priyanka also added a caption to the post saying how it was Nick's first Holi celebration ever.

Anushka Sharma

Adding this post on her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma celebrated five years of NH10. She added a caption where she wrote out her feelings on turning producer with the movie. Last week, she had also taken to her Instagram account to celebrate one-year success of the movie Pari, which was also a home production, with BTS pictures.

Akshay Kumar

In a post shared on Instagram, Akshay Kumar announced the delay of Sooryavanshi's release in the theatres. While the movie had been one of the most awaited films of the year, the team had decided to postpone its release due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Initially, it was supposed to hit the silver screens on March 24, 2020.

Sara Ali Khan

March 8 is International Women's Day and Bollywood celebrities on Instagram shared posts to celebrate the day. Among these, Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of pictures of herself. Each picture had a counterpart to it showing how the actor has embraced each aspect of herself.

Ranveer Singh

Indian Women's cricket team recently made it to the finals of the T20 World Cup. Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer Singh shared their picture congratulating them on achieving the feat. Incidentally, he is also awaiting the release of his movie which is based on former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev and his 1983 win.

Image source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan Instagram

