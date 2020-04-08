Anushka Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's BTS Photo From 'ADHM' Sets In Unmissable; See Pic

Considered as one of the most-loved onscreen pairs, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor last shared screen space in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Arguably of Karan Johar finest works, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a tale of unrequited love and friendship. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leading roles, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a heartwarming story of Ayaan, Saba and Alizeh, as they navigate their journey of love, life and heartbreak. Recently, a BTS throwback picture from the film's sets has leaked online, which proves Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma share an adorable bond.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Urges Fans To Stay At Home Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown In A Quirky Way

As seen in the picture shared online by a fan, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma can be seen fast asleep. While Ranbir Kapoor can be seen donning a warm woollen jacket to beat the cold, Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, is seen in a crochet red sweater, which is accessoried with a woollen headgear. Take a look at the picture shared by the fan:

Also Read | When Anushka Revealed That Ranbir Kapoor Lied In An Interview About Their First Meet

What's next for Anushka and Ranbir

Anushka Sharma last graced the big screen with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. The actor is currently gearing up for her next film, Priceless. Starring Anushka Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra in the leading roles, Priceless is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. The much-awaited film is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Reportedly, Anushka Sharma has also been roped in for Paani. However, no official statements have been made by the makers of the film.

Also Read | Fans Want Ranbir Kapoor 'to Rule The Decade'; #WeMissYouRanbirKapoor Trends On Twitter

Meanwhile, fans of Ranbir Kapoor will see the actor in theatres in Brahmastra. The much-anticipated movie will be Ranbir's first movie in two years and fans of the actor have huge hopes from the film. Apart from the unconventional story plot, Brahmastra's interesting star-cast also has got the audience excited for its release, adding more pressure on the makers.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Urges Fans To Stay At Home Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown In A Quirky Way

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.