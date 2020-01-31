When Anushka Revealed That Ranbir Kapoor Lied In An Interview About Their First Meet

Considered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the people as the actor has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout her illustrious career. Besides being lauded for her stellar onscreen performances, Anushka Sharma also impresses all with her unmatched wit. In a media interaction held in the recent past, Anushka Sharma narrated an incident when Ranbir Kapoor lied about their first meet. Here are the details.

When Ranbir Kapoor lied about Anushka Sharma’s first meet with him

In conversation with Kapil Sharma, Anushka Sharma recollected her first meeting with Ranbir Kapoor. Sharma revealed that she met Ranbir Kapoor in YRF film studio’s gym, as the actor was working out for his film, Wake Up Sid. Ranbir and Anushka, who were newbies to the industry back then, greeted each other cordially and worked out.

However, Anushka Sharma revealed that Ranbir Kapoor had told a different story in an interview, in which the latter remarked that Anushka was shy to meet him at first. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor added that Anushka Sharma was hesitant to work out in front of him. Take a look at the video shared by a fan on a social media platform:

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka Sharma last graced the big screen with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. The actor is currently gearing up for her next film, Priceless. Starring Anushka Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra in the leading roles, Priceless is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. The much-awaited film is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Reportedly, Anushka Sharma has also been roped in for Paani. However, no official statements have been made by the makers of the film.

(Promo Image: Anushka Sharma and Neetu Kapoor Instagram)

