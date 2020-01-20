Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Dine With Sunil Chhetri And His Wife; See Pics

Indian cricket team recently won the ODI series against Australia under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. While everyone celebrated the nation’s victory, couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen celebrating in a more personal way. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri met to celebrate together. The two were joined by their wives, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Bhattacherjee respectively.

Read | Anushka Sharma Makes Basic White Go All Bold With Her Quirky Style

Sunil Chhetri and Sonam Bhattacherjee hosted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Sunil Chhetri's wife took to her social media handle and posted a picture of the four together. From her caption, it was apparent that the couple had hosted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for a dinner party. Sonam Bhattarcherjee captioned it saying "No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun. Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!" See the post below.

Although this is not the first time the two couples are meeting. Sunil Chhetri has often been seen interacting with Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. Sunil Chhetri had posted a rather hilarious yet sweet message for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their wedding. Read on to see the tweet.

There are two captains in this picture. The other two play cricket and football to earn a living 😉 Luck and love for what I’m sure will be a fantastic journey. pic.twitter.com/GUZ7eS9KRi — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 27, 2017

Read | Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma: Celebrity-approved Statement Sleeves In Trend

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai directorial, Zero. There she shared the screen with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. It has been reported by leading media portals that Anushka Sharma will next be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in a movie titled Paani. It is set to release in the year 2020.

Read | Anushka Sharma Posts Pics Of A Romantic Evening With Virat Kohli, Arjun's Comment Is Gold

Read | Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Net Worth, Business Endeavors And More

Picture credits: Sunil Chhetri Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.