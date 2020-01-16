The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma: Celebrity-approved Statement Sleeves In Trend

Fashion

The trend of statement sleeves came to limelight when stars like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma incorporated these styles. Take a look at some of them.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Every season, a new trend is followed in Bollywood. Many Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward by creating their own unique styles. While the previous season saw a lot of coral colours, this season it seems sequins will be getting the limelight. This season, many Bollywood fashionistas are experimenting with dramatic sleeves by making them a stand out point in their outfits. There are a few sleeves that were trendsetters. Take some cues from them.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Kareena Kapoor: Celeb-inspired Ways To Help You Rock The Bareback Trend

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celebrities Who Give Major Fashion Goals

Check out these celebrity-approved statement sleeves that must make a way to your wardrobe.

Deepika Padukone's purple feather dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Deepika Padukone's peacock green dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) on

 

Anushka Sharma's pearl white dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

Bhumi Pednekar's glamorous gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

Jacqueline Fernandez's all-blue look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 

Jacqueline Fernandez's floral lehenga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 

Katrina Kaif's embellished dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

Katrina Kaif's yellow dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

Rakul Preet Singh's custom Nauman Piyarji dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

 

Kriti Sanon's all-white dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 

ALSO READ | Lady Gaga To Katy Perry: Hollywood Celebs Who Are In Love With Desi Designers

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian To Cardi B: Celebs Who Embraced Neon Hair Colours

Promo Image Courtsey: Instagram -  jacquelinef143/ anushkasharma / bhumipednekar

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMBIT PATRA FACT-CHECKED ON TWEET
PIC: INDIRA WITH KARIM LALA
SALVE APPOINTED AS QUEEN'S COUNSEL
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
TANHAJI VS CHHAPAAK: DAY 6 BO
DHONI WAS INTIMATED BY BCCI BRASS BEFORE FINALISING CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST: SOURCES