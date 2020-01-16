Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma: Celebrity-approved Statement Sleeves In Trend

Every season, a new trend is followed in Bollywood. Many Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward by creating their own unique styles. While the previous season saw a lot of coral colours, this season it seems sequins will be getting the limelight. This season, many Bollywood fashionistas are experimenting with dramatic sleeves by making them a stand out point in their outfits. There are a few sleeves that were trendsetters. Take some cues from them.

Check out these celebrity-approved statement sleeves that must make a way to your wardrobe.

Deepika Padukone's purple feather dress

Deepika Padukone's peacock green dress

Anushka Sharma's pearl white dress

Bhumi Pednekar's glamorous gown

Jacqueline Fernandez's all-blue look

Jacqueline Fernandez's floral lehenga

Katrina Kaif's embellished dress

Katrina Kaif's yellow dress

Rakul Preet Singh's custom Nauman Piyarji dress

Kriti Sanon's all-white dress

Promo Image Courtsey: Instagram - jacquelinef143/ anushkasharma / bhumipednekar