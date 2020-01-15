Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Net Worth, Business Endeavors And More

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the powerful couples in Bollywood. It has been reported that Anushka Sharma's net worth has been increased by 80% in 3 years and Virat Kohli's net worth is estimated at Rs 900 crore. Have a look at the details and the overall net worth of the couple below:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Net worth

Virat Kohli is an Indian Cricketer who holds the Indian National Team's current captaincy. King Kohli is one of the world's best batsmen. He plays IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore. After Sachin Tendulkar, he is said to be the best cricketer India has ever produced. He's also one of the world's most paid cricketers.

As per several sources, his updated net worth is estimated at around Rs 900 crores. The Indian cricketer collaborates with many of the world's top brands, including Puma, MRF, Colgate and so on. He has also launched his own fashion company, namely WROGN in association with Puma, along with the Chisel Gym and Fitness Center fitness chain.

Here is a snapshot of Anushka Sharma's net worth in 2019. Anushka is an Indian model, actor and a film producer working in Hindi movies. In 2007 she had her first invitation of modelling for the fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. She later made her acting debut with the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008.

Forbes Asia included her on their 2018 list of 30 Under 30. She has also received several Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination for her various roles. She also has her own line of women's apparel called Nush. Anushka Sharma is one of India's most celebrated and highest-paid actors. Anushka Sharma's Net Worth includes her earnings from Film Remuneration, Brand Endorsement Fee, Personal Investments, etc. Reports estimate Anushka Sharma's total net worth to be at Rs.350 million in 2019. Thus, combined together, the net worth of one of the most popular Bollywood couples reportedly amounts to a whopping Rs.1250 crores.

Promo Image credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

