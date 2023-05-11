Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Host RCB Players For Dinner At Their Restaurant In Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted the entire Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for dinner at their restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday. In pictures and videos going viral on the Internet currently, the Faf du Plessis-led squad was seen getting off the team bus outside the restaurant. This comes a day after RCB suffered a loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While Virat Kohli kept it casual with a printed oversized shirt with dark denims and white sneakers, Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a pinstriped fitted waistcoat, pairing it with wide-leg white trousers. The snippets from Virat and Anushka’s evening out with the RCB team have become the talk of the town for the cricketing world. Here’s a look at the videos.

RCB team Dinner at Virat Kohli's restaurant One8 Commune 🌝



Nama dhan sattai ah kilichitu alaiyurom avanunga jolly ah dhan erukanva 🤝🙏 pic.twitter.com/d5Dh203eUG — `` (@KohlifiedGal) May 10, 2023

ALSO READ | CSK Vs DC: MS Dhoni's Six Hitting Spree Sends Daughter Ziva Into Celebration Mode - WATCH

What is next for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves in a challenging position in the IPL 2023, following their loss to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. It was the sixth loss of the season for RCB in 11 games. They are currently placed seventh in the standings with 10 points to their credit.

As of Thursday morning, RCB are level on points with three other teams in the IPL 2023 points table, with all of them looking to secure places in the Playoffs. Rajasthan Royals are at fifth with 10 points, alongside an NRR of +0.388. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand have an NRR of -0.079, followed by RCB with an NRR of -0.345. Punjab Kings are at eighth in the standings with 10 points and an NRR of -0.441.

ALSO READ | KKR Vs RR Today IPL Match Live Score: All Eyes On Rinku Singh The Finisher At Eden Gardens

With only three games remaining for them in the tournament, RCB need to win all games to secure their place in the IPL 2023 Playoffs. Three wins in the next three games will take their points tally to 16. The qualification scenario would then depend on the NRR. RCB have displayed great form in away clashes in the ongoing season and interestingly, they will play all of their remaining games on the road.