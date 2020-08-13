Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Reveal Who Says ‘sorry’ First After Fight, Watch Video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surely know how to keep their fans entertained. Recently, the couple took up a fun quiz wherein they asked each other questions about their professional and personal life followed by a rapid-fire round. While the two answered many interesting questions about each other, they also revealed that who tends to apologize first after a fight.

Anushka Sharma reveals who says sorry first after a fight

The question came around to both of them during the rapid-fire round and during this, Anushka was quick to point the finger towards herself indicating that she is the first one who tends to say sorry after a fight. This honest confession was truly endearing to witness. The two also answered many more questions about each other.

While Virat had to answer some questions on the Hindi film industry, Anushka had to test her knowledge regarding cricket. Anushka quipped Virat to name the first feature film that was made in India. To this, Virat blurted out the wrong answer which left his wife in splits. The PK actor later revealed the correct name of the movie to be Raja Harishchandra which was released in 1913. But the cricketer went on to answer the next two movies correctly wherein he had to name two films based on cricket. He quickly revealed the movies to be Patiala House and Lagaan.

Anushka Sharma on the basic rules of cricket

Virat, on the other hand, also tested Anushka's knowledge of cricket. He asked the Zero actor to name three rules of cricket to which she said, 'Don't quit the game' and 'Don't get out'. To this, he started laughing and said that these are not rules but instead are the basic wish of every cricketer. But the Band Baaja Baarat actor went on to say that she was just fooling around and that she knows the rules of the game pretty well.

The actor said that in the power play, only two players are allowed outside the circle. She also answered the next two rules correctly wherein she answered the difference between a four and a six along with the rule that one cannot bowl the ball outside the crease. The delightful video proved that the couple indeed knew each other quite well both in the personal and professional front.

