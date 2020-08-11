Virat Kohli To Rajasthan Royals? Mega Trade Only Possible If He Brings Mr. Nags With Him

On August 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) got the government's confirmation to proceed with the IPL in the UAE. Brijesh Patel, the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the approval on Monday. While teams are getting ready to train before leaving for Dubai for the tournament, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently expressed their wish for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli to become a part of their team.

Do Rajasthan Royals want to add Virat Kohli to their squad before IPL 2020?

On August 9, a fan tweeted an edited photo of Virat Kohli wearing the Rajasthan Royals jersey. They captioned the image with a "Royals Welcomes The KING". The Rajasthan team replied to the Twitter user, retweeting the edited photo. However, they added a clause of their own, stating that they only want Kohli in their team if he brings Mr Nags with him.

Who is Mr Nags?

Mr Nags is a popular member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore staff, who is often conducting funny interviews of the team's players. During the IPL season, fans look forward to his show 'RCB Insider'. Fans joked about not wanting the King of Cricket on the squad, saying that they have been doing better without him. As of now, Kohli is the only player in the IPL to have played all seasons with one team. While Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the league, RCB are yet to win a title.

Fans react to Rajasthan Royals wanting Kohli and Mr Nags on their squad for IPL 2020

You guys are doing much better than @RCBTweets. Adding this man into ur team ll bring only disasters😂

But yeah you can take him as a batsman but not for captaining for sure please🤦🏻‍♂️ — Veeral (@imveeral) August 9, 2020

He cried and went back if I remember correctly 😃🤣 — Mini (@arlenechristina) August 9, 2020

Mera Dil King kholi 🇮🇳 hey king RCB team liye khelenge or kisi team nehi RCB champion this year . — Suraj Limma (@SurajLimma) August 11, 2020

You directly say , we can't afford @imVkohli 🙏 — Parveen Kumar (@prvnji96) August 11, 2020

When will IPL 2020 UAE begin?

IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10 and will run for a total of 53 days. This will also be the first time in IPL history that the finals will take place on a weekday (Tuesday). The tournament will also be played at three venues in the UAE – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. IPL 2020 was initially scheduled on March 29 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image source: Rajasthan Royals official Twitter, Virant Kohli official Instagram)