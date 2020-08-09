Virat Kohli Shared Glimpses Of His RCB Journey; Says 'Loyalty Above Everything'

With IPL 2020 all set to commence in the UAE from September 19, India skipper Virat Kohli is very excited for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to start from September 19. The 13th edition of the tournament was originally slated to start on March 29, however, the cash-rich league was indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the IPL 2020 soon approaching, the franchises are leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves for the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, the RCB skipper shared a video post and captioned the post, "Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come. "Kohli shared off-the-field glimpses of his IPL journey since he joined RCB.

"It has been 12 years. It is such an amazing journey, so surreal. You have been here nine years yourself. For a lot of people, it's all about obvious we want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB. We have come close thrice but haven't made it. That's always gonna be our dream together and I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown," Kohli had said.

Kohli, who has played 177 matches for RCB so far and has managed to score 5,412 runs in the tournament. He also picked up the Orange Cap in 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries.

"You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB its quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I'll never leave this team," he added

Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come. 🕘 pic.twitter.com/TXm5k2xYzV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 9, 2020

RCB have been one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite tasted glory. RCB have reached the finals of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy.

As strong as their batting is, RCB's bowling hasn't really been able to leave an impact in the tournament. Despite posting gigantic totals on the scoreboard, RCB have not managed to defend the total on several occasions. They are often criticized for their dismal bowling performances at the death. Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB doesn't have a match-winning bowler within their ranks.

And despite not living up to expectations, RCB is always considered as favourites going into the tournament. Virat Kohli would look to right his wrongs from the past seasons and his performances along with AB de Villiers' will be key in determining how far RCB go in the tournament. The IPL dates haven't been announced yet. However, the IPL dates are soon expected to be announced after BCCI's meeting with the franchises.

