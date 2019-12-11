Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Are Pro At Shelling Out Travel Goals; Check Pics Here

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. When the couple dropped the pictures of the wedding in 2017 fans went crazy over their fabulous Italian wedding. Every time the two posts any pictures together, it sends fans into a frenzy.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first met on the sets of a television commercial that they were doing together. What started off as a friendship slowly nurtured to be the promise of a lifetime. After dating for a significant period, the couple tied a knot in a very intimate ceremony in Lake Como. Even with their busy schedules, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make time for each other. The two are often seen jetting off on vacations. Their vacation pictures are truly mesmerizing and make the whole world want to pack their bags and jet off.

Check out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s vacation pictures:

1. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently jetted off to Bhutan to bring in Virat Kohli’s birthday.

2. The duo is seen relaxing and soaking in all the sun.

3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli interact with an Alpaca during their vacations. The NH10 actor particularly seems to have found a liking to the adorable animal as she clicks a fun selfie with it.

4. Wide smiles and happy hearts are everything that describes Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s relationship.

