Virat Kohli Surprised After Being Greeted By Anushka Sharma's Loud 'Hii', Watch

Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai after the Indian cricket team's historic win against Bangladesh at the 2nd test held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and giving him a surprise visit at the airport was his wife, Anushka Sharma. On Monday, pictures and videos of the two had gone viral on the internet and the Zero actress looked quite happy on seeing her beloved husband. However, today a fresh video of the duo surfaced on the internet where Virat can be seen walking towards the car and seems to be taken by surprise with Anushka's Loud 'Hiii!'. Looking at it, one can say that the lovebirds are too cute for words! Take a look at the video below-

Anushka Sharma's excited 'Hiii'!

Earlier in November, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi escaped to Bhutan to ring in Virat's 31st birthday. The lovebirds enjoyed the most beautiful trekking experience and were also seen spending some quality time with the people residing in Bhutan. Here are a few pictures from their trip.

Anushka Sharma is one of the highest-paid actors who was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 under 30 list of 2018. She made her debut with the 2008 romantic drama film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The film is directed by Aditya Chopra and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Anushka has delivered some of the brilliant performances in her career and her portrayal of Shruti Kakkar from Band Baaja Baaraat is one of them. The film was a hit at the box office and Anushka’s performance was appreciated by the critics. The actress was last seen in the film, Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and is yet to announce her next Bollywood project

