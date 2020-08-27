Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Wedding Moments Compiled As They Gear Up To Welcome A Baby

As Virat Kohli and Anushka gear up to welcome their first baby, here are a few magical moments from their fairytale wedding. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in an intimate, yet extravagant wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Take a look at a few heartwarming pictures from the engagement, mehndi, wedding and reception ceremonies.

Engagement ceremony

Anushka Sharma donned a Gulkand Burgundy velvet saree, which was hand-embroidered using miniature pearls. Accessorising her outfit, Anushka wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs. Meanwhile, Virat donned a navy blue coloured Tuxedo. Watch the duo exchanging rings:

Mehndi ceremony

For Anushka Sharma’s Mehndi, the actor wore a fuchsia pink and Indian orange graphic lehenga, which was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with Gota and Marori. More so, artists at Sabyasachi prepared a beautiful sixties pop print top, which was handwoven with Indian silk. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli opted for a signature Khadi kurta Churidaar with a classic fuchsia pink textured 'Nehru jacket'. Here, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen posing with friends, with the former flaunting her henna-inked hands. Take a look at a few pictures from their Mehndi ceremony.

Wedding Ceremony

For her wedding, Anushka had worn a beautiful pale blush pink silk lehenga, hand-embroidered with Indian lotus motifs merging with European flora and fauna. Meanwhile, Virat opted for a humble Sabyasachi ensemble, accessorising the outfit with a feathered-turban. In this picture, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen going around the Hindu traditional wedding fire. Take a look at a few pictures of Virat and Anushka with their friends and family from their wedding:

Reception:

For her reception, Anushka Sharma went for a beautiful confluence of classic and contemporary career designed by Sabyasachi. Anushka went traditional head-to-toe for her reception in Delhi, which witnessed stars from different fraternities in presence. Anushka was dressed in a stunning red and gold Benarasi silk sari, while Virat opted a silk Bandhgala with hand-woven brocade Churidaar trousers. Take a look:

(Video credits: Devina Malhotra Chadha Instagram)

(Image credits: Sabyasachi Instagram, Joesph Radhik Instagram, Captain VK Instagram, Allia Al Rufai Instagram)

