Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Wedding Moments Compiled As They Gear Up To Welcome A Baby

Revisit Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's magical wedding moments as the couple is all set to welcome their baby in 2021. See unseen pictures from their wedding

anushka sharma and virat kohli

As Virat Kohli and Anushka gear up to welcome their first baby, here are a few magical moments from their fairytale wedding. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in an intimate, yet extravagant wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Take a look at a few heartwarming pictures from the engagement, mehndi, wedding and reception ceremonies. 

Engagement ceremony

Anushka Sharma donned a Gulkand Burgundy velvet saree, which was hand-embroidered using miniature pearls. Accessorising her outfit, Anushka wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs. Meanwhile, Virat donned a navy blue coloured Tuxedo. Watch the duo exchanging rings:

Mehndi ceremony

For Anushka Sharma’s Mehndi, the actor wore a fuchsia pink and Indian orange graphic lehenga, which was hand-printed by the famed Calcutta block printers and hand-embroidered with Gota and Marori. More so, artists at Sabyasachi prepared a beautiful sixties pop print top, which was handwoven with Indian silk. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli opted for a signature Khadi kurta Churidaar with a classic fuchsia pink textured 'Nehru jacket'. Here, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen posing with friends, with the former flaunting her henna-inked hands. Take a look at a few pictures from their Mehndi ceremony.

Wedding Ceremony

For her wedding, Anushka had worn a beautiful pale blush pink silk lehenga, hand-embroidered with Indian lotus motifs merging with European flora and fauna. Meanwhile, Virat opted for a humble Sabyasachi ensemble, accessorising the outfit with a feathered-turban. In this picture, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen going around the Hindu traditional wedding fire. Take a look at a few pictures of Virat and Anushka with their friends and family from their wedding:

Reception:

For her reception, Anushka Sharma went for a beautiful confluence of classic and contemporary career designed by Sabyasachi. Anushka went traditional head-to-toe for her reception in Delhi, which witnessed stars from different fraternities in presence. Anushka was dressed in a stunning red and gold Benarasi silk sari, while Virat opted a silk Bandhgala with hand-woven brocade Churidaar trousers. Take a look:

