Anushka Sharma Supports 'good Boys' From 'Paatal Lok'; Says 'Working For Their Dignity'

Animal cruelty has been a forever discussed subject among masses and Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma have time and again created awareness about the same on social media. Recently, Anushka asked her fans to ‘support good boys and girls’ from Paatal Lok. Read more details.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Spots A 'dinosaur' Loose In Her House, Virat Is His Hilarious Best; WATCH

Anushka, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to make a public appeal to protect the strays. She also listed many organisations which work for the betterment of the stray dogs. Anushka shared a series of pictures of various dogs from Paatal Lok.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Credits Superlative Content For The Success Of 'Paatal Lok'

With the pictures shared, Anushka wrote: “The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just 💜💜. Standing for them and helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards… and if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations. some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays…”

Also Read | 'Anushka Sharma Was A Great Moral Support To Us', Says 'Pataal Lok' Actor Jaideep Ahlawat

The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just💜💜.

Standing for them & helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards…& if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organisations.. pic.twitter.com/w2JGP2N6JB — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 20, 2020

Anushka's Pataal Lok

Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the Anushka Sharma-bankrolled series, Paatal Lok, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi and Gul Panag in the leading roles. Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realm of Paatal Lok, Dharti and Swarg.

The show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka Sharma's first production NH10.

Just like Amazon Prime Video's last venture like Mirzapur, Paatal Lok explores the dark bylanes of immorality. Recently, in an online interview, Jaideep Ahlawat spoke about Anushka Sharma’s contribution to the series and mentioned that the actor has always been a great moral support to the team of Paatal Lok.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Spots A 'dinosaur' Loose In Her House, Virat Is His Hilarious Best; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.