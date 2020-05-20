Anushka Sharma Credits Superlative Content For The Success Of 'Paatal Lok'

Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz released a new web show Paatal Lok on May 15, 2020. The show has been receiving a great response so far and the actor has been receiving high praise for producing the show. In a report carried out by a news daily, Sharma said that superlative content is the most important yardstick.

Anushka Sharma credits entire Paatal Lok crew for its success

She revealed that she is overwhelmed with the love and adulation that Paatal Lok has received from the audiences and critics. The actor added that the reason behind the show's success is its content. Anushka Sharma said that she and her brother have always sought to give the audience something that they might have never seen before.

Sharma added that she has only tried to entertain through innovation and highly-engaging storytelling as a producer and as an actor. She said that she and Karnesh realised quite early that as the country gets more exposed to global content, there was a massive change along the way for the content landscape. Anushka Sharma added that she has tried to bring her experience as an actor at play with her brother and their production house.

The actor is thankful that their content choices have stood out because they stuck their necks out despite being a young production house. She added that it has been a huge learning experience with the steps taken to focus on content curation. Anushka Sharma added that the show's success is a validation of their curation strategies and planning. The actor credits the entire Paatal Lok crew for the show's success.

Adding that she learned a lot as a producer, Sharma said that it is creator Sudip Sharma leading the team from the front and his brilliance that has captured a perspective from a unique, inspiring and discomforting lens. She credited the show's directors to have brought the rawness of the script to life on the screen. Anushka Sharma added that the Paatal Lok cast poured their hearts out in an attempt to bring the script to life on the screen.

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller that stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banarjee, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee. The plot narrates the story of a cynical inspector who gets the task of investigating a high-profile murder case. As he gets caught up in the investigation, it leads him into the darker realms of the underworld.

