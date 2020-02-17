Anushka Sharma's Most Memorable Moments From 'PK' You Must Check Out

Anushka Sharma has always managed to surprise her fans with her different onscreen avatars every now and then. Even in her film PK, the Band Baaja Baarat star took her fans by surprise with her hairstyle, looks and performance. From Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to NH10, Anushka Sharma has broken barriers and proved her versatility by picking up challenging roles. Listed below are some of Anushka Sharma's best moments from her hit film, PK:

Anushka Sharma's best moments from the film, PK

1) The ending scene

Anushka Sharma's PK is very different from her other films. The film talks about various religious subjects and Anushka plays a vital role alongside Aamir Khan. This scene shows us Anushka's sad parts where she is all teary-eyed as PK leaves the planet. The scene is emotional as she discovers PK's love for her.

2) PK's questions

This is one of the most hilarious scenes in the film. One sees Anushka Sharma's character in a different light as she convinces her boss to meet her friend, PK. The scene takes a funny turn when PK starts questioning Anushka's boss and after a point, he gives up, unable to answer his questions.

3) Anushka's true love

This is one of the most crucial scenes in PK. There is a conversation between PK and a saint and the conversation takes a different turn as Jaggu's past lover is brought up. Many secrets are unfolded in this scene and one should watch it several times to get a better perspective of the film.

4) PK's victory moment

This is another funny yet eye-opening scene. PK uses his wit to prove a point on religion. Anushka Sharma as Jaggu dresses up as a Muslim woman. The scene talks about different people being judged on their religion simply on the basis of their outfits.

5) PK meets Jaggu

This is the scene where Jaggu insists the cops to let her meet PK in the jail. She hears his story and finds it to be too superficial. The scene takes an intense turn when she discovers more about PK.

