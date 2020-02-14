Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma To Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh: 5 Power Couples Of Indian Sport

Although love does not only strike on a single day, February 14 can sometimes act as a great occasion to look back and acknowledge the relationships that matter the most. Our cricketers are no different and are part of some of the biggest power couples in the country. On the occasion of V-Day, let us take a look at five of the most romantic couples in the Indian cricket team.

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma

This list would be incomplete without India's favourite power couple - "Virushka". The two met during the shoot for an advertisement and hit it off for years before they finally tied the knot in 2017. The Indian captain has credited Sharma with providing him with a lot of support and counsel in the times that he has needed it the most. The two often share photos of each other on their social media.

MS Dhoni - Sakshi Rawat

Childhood friends who reunited after almost a decade, Dhoni and Sakshi's love story elevated to its next level when the couple got married in 2010. The couple have a daughter together, Ziva. The couple and their daughter are adored a lot and can often be seen together after Dhoni's IPL matches.

Rohit Sharma - Ritika Sajdeh

The two met when Sajdeh was working as a sports manager and also managed Sharma during his budding career. They eventually started dating each other and the phase lasted for six years before the couple tied the knot in 2015. The couple now parents their daughter Samaira, who can often be seen in the stands while Sharma hits those big sixes.

Shikhar Dhawan - Ayesha Mukherjee

Dhawan and Mukherjee's love story is the perfect definition of love not being contained by conventions. The flashy batsman found Mukherjee on Harbhajan Singh's Facebook friend list and the two eventually began talking. As their friendship blossomed into something more, the couple eventually tied the knot in 2012. The best part was that the marriage has had no hiccups so far considering that this is Mukherjee's second marriage after she has two children from her previous marriage. Mukherjee is 10 years elder to Dhawan.

Suresh Raina - Priyanka Chaudhary

Raina and Chaudhary knew each other since they were little but had lost touch after the latter moved homes. Later on, while Raina was on tour, his marriage was fixed with Chaudhary and the couple got married in 2015. The two have a daughter together, Gracia. Chaudhary is a working professional who currently runs the "Gracia Raina Foundation" that educates young women on sexuality and health-related issues.

