Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma Credit Wendell Rodricks For Their Stardom And Success

The untimely passing away of Wendell Rodricks has shocked many in the fashion industry as well as Bollywood. The fact that Wendell Rodricks was an ace fashion designer was very well-known but seems like only a few know that he also played an important role in shaping the careers of several actors like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

Deepika Padukone

As per reports, Wendell Rodricks held a special place for Deepika Padukone as he helped her showcase her acting capabilities in Bollywood. Before Deepika Padukone went on to pursue a career in the film industry, she earlier went on to do several modelling assignments and around that time, she also happened to attend a jewellery workshop. Wendell Rodricks used to conduct a few classes at the same workshop that Deepika attended.

He then spotted Deepika and also helped her get through with an agency. In the meanwhile, for around two years, Deepika Padukone worked with Wendell Rodricks. Wendell was soon impressed with her sincerity and he then recommended her name to his close friend Malaika Arora for an opportunity in films.

And it seems to be Deepika’s luck as, in 2007, choreographer and director Farah Khan was looking for a model to cast in her film, Om Shanti Om. Farah Khan then discussed the matter with Malaika as she wasn’t finding anyone. And it was Malaika who had suggested Deepika's name for the role of Shanti Priya. Farah was then impressed by her and instantly signed her for Om Shanti Om in the lead role and the rest is history.

Also read | 'You Will Be Missed': Arjun Rampal, Malaika Fondly Remember Wendell Rodricks

Also read | Anushka Sharma Pens An Emotional Note Mourning Wendell Rodrick’s Demise, Read Here

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared a post on her Instagram handle sharing about her association with Wendell Rodricks as she paid a tribute to him on social media. She went on to say that Wendell Rodricks had given her the opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting her in Bangalore at a fashion show.

She also went on to call him a very gracious, kind and encouraging person. She also revealed that he was one of the reasons she had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when she was just 18 years old.

Also read | As Wendell Rodricks Passes Away, ED Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Designer Of Its Jackets

Also read | Lakme Fashion Week Pays An Emotional Tribute To Ace Designer Wendell Rodricks

Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram, Express Images Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.