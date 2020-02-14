Anushka Sharma's Heartbreaking Movies In Bollywood Like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' And Others

Ever since Anushka Sharma dipped her toes in Bollywood, the actor has been impressing the audience with her unmatched talent and performances. Anushka Sharma, who enjoys a massive fan following across the country, has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout her career. Be it an action movie or a love-story, Anushka has time and again proved her mettle as a bonafide movie star. However, Anushka Sharma’s romantic movies have left a benchmark in Bollywood, as the actor’s performances in these heartbreaking movies have stood out. Here are some heartfelt Bollywood romantic films of Anushka Sharma.

Also read | Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Eyes ONLY On The Cake In An Adorable Photo

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Considered as one of Karan Johar's finest works, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a tale of unrequited love and friendship. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leading roles, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a heartwarming story of Ayaan, Saba and Alizeh, as they navigate their journey of love, life and heartbreak.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Starring Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in the leading roles, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi follows the journey of Taani and how she finds love in a man who is totally opposite to her. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi marks the debut of Anushka in Bollywood. The much-loved romantic entertainer also stars Vinay Pathak and Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in supporting roles.

Also read | Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma Credit Wendell Rodricks For Their Stardom And Success

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles, Jab Tak Hai Jaan revolves around the life of a woman, who realises that her prayers and sacrifice to save her boyfriend's life may have led him to a fate worse than death. The movie is hailed as a milestone in the history of Indian cinema, as the film marks the last venture of Yash Chopra in Bollywood.

Also read | Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Get Featured In Mohammed Shami's Picture In New Zealand

Also read | Anushka Sharma Pens An Emotional Note Mourning Wendell Rodrick’s Demise, Read Here

(Image Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.