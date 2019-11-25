Anushka Sharma: Enduring Scenes Of The NH 10 Actor From Rajkumar Hirani's PK

Anushka Sharma is a popular Bollywood actor, who has time and again proved her acting mettle in movies like Sultan (2016), Pari (2018), PK (2014) among others. In an acting career spanning more than a decade, she has been a part of some of the highest-grossing movies of the Indian cinema. Let us have a look at Anushka's best scenes from the 2014 hit movie, PK, which incidentally is Anushka's highest-grossing movie ever.

Three best moments from Aamir-Anushka starrer PK

The movie, starring Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead, was reportedly one of the highest-grossing movies of 2014. According to Box Office India, the movie managed to rake in about Rs. 377 crores at the box office. Here are the top three scenes featuring Anushka Sharma, that are worth a watch.

A. Fierce side of Jagat Janani

In this Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Anushka Sharma had one of the best introductory scenes from her filmography. In the introduction scene of the film, Anushka Sharma is cycling hastily to reach on time for a show. She reaches the venue to realise that all the tickets for the show are sold, except one, which is out of her budget. She approaches an old man for help, who in turn deceives her and grabs the last ticket. An angry Anushka rubs an ice cream over his coat.

(Source: Netflix India)

B. Catching the first glimpse of PK

Anushka discovers PK first time on a metro ride where she glances on a man (PK) wearing a yellow helmet distributing a flyer asking the whereabouts of Indian Gods and Goddesses. Amused by his enigmatic charm and eccentric fashion, Anushka follows him, concocting one of the funniest scenes of the film.

(Source: IMDb)

C. The second meeting with PK

Anushka Sharma meets PK for the second time in a temple. The meeting leads to Anushka discovering how the Alien (PK) finds shelter in a local police station.



(Source: IMDb)

Anushka Sharma's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is reportedly shooting for Tarun Manshukani's Priceless. The movie, starring Anushka Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, is allegedly the official remake of Hollywood movie of the same name. The makers of the forthcoming movie have not divulged any other details regarding the remake.

