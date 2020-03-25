The Debate
Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar Urge Fans To 'stay At Home' During 21-day National Lockdown

Bollywood News

After the 21-day lockdown was announced to curb the rise of coronavirus cases in the country, actors Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar pledged support for it.

Anuskha

Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar have shared their support for the 21-day national lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation earlier on Tuesday. The leading stars of Bollywood encouraged the move keeping in mind the safety of the people as they urged their fans and followers to stay at home to help contain the spread of the deadly virus.

While Anushka emphasised the importance of the 'safety protocols' to be followed during the lockdown, Bhumi raised the spirits of her followers by asking them to unite in the fight against novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Have a look at their tweets:

Read | COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh thank PM Modi for 21-Day Lockdown

Read | Hrithik Roshan gets the ‘perfect’ view while on quarantine; See pic

Many Bollywood celebrities have pledged solidarity with the Prime Minister's historic decision and have posted encouraging messages on social media asking their followers to follow the curfew guidelines.

Anil Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranvir Shorey are few of the many stars who were in agreement with the cause. Just like the actors, the Prime Minister also emphasised on the necessity of 'social distancing' and elaborated on the need of the hour to stay home.

Read | Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown starting from midnight

Watch the full address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here:

Read | As PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown, Here are the key highlights from his address

 

 

