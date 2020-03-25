Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar Urge Fans To 'stay At Home' During 21-day National Lockdown

Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar have shared their support for the 21-day national lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation earlier on Tuesday. The leading stars of Bollywood encouraged the move keeping in mind the safety of the people as they urged their fans and followers to stay at home to help contain the spread of the deadly virus.

While Anushka emphasised the importance of the 'safety protocols' to be followed during the lockdown, Bhumi raised the spirits of her followers by asking them to unite in the fight against novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Have a look at their tweets:

It is extremely important for ALL of us to follow the 21 day lockdown laid down by our PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Please stay at home to help contain the spread of the virus and follow the safety protocols 🙏🏻 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 24, 2020

We can only emerge victorious together. Stay at Home for 21 days starting midnight today! Let’s unite to fight coronavirus because all our lives are at stake. Also, essential commodities are/will be available so don’t panic! Stay Home. Stay Safe. https://t.co/B2jSLEEbDL — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) March 24, 2020

Many Bollywood celebrities have pledged solidarity with the Prime Minister's historic decision and have posted encouraging messages on social media asking their followers to follow the curfew guidelines.

Anil Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranvir Shorey are few of the many stars who were in agreement with the cause. Just like the actors, the Prime Minister also emphasised on the necessity of 'social distancing' and elaborated on the need of the hour to stay home.

Watch the full address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here:

Addressing the nation on battling the COVID-19 menace. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/jKyFMOQO5a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

