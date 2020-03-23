Hrithik Roshan Gets The ‘perfect’ View While On Quarantine; See Pic

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, people have been practising self-isolation and quarantine to contain the spread of COVID-19. The same can be said of all the Bollywood celebrities who are currently quarantining at their homes and some of them are also taking to their social media to share their activities during this phase with their fans. Hrithik Roshan is currently one such celebrity who seems to be making the most of his quarantine phase.

Hrithik Roshan shared a beautiful picture of his sons

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media handle to give a glimpse of his perfect view while quarantining. In the picture, Hrithik Roshan has shared a lovely frame of his adorable sons Hredhaan and Hrehaan. The picture shared by Hrithik Roshan has the two boys with their pet dog while being perched on the balcony. The picture of Hrithik Roshan's lovely munchkins is surely making way for a pleasing sight. Check out the picture shared by Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar came together to participate in the Janta Curfew

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a video wherein he can be seen clapping and cheering to show his appreciation for all the selfless work done by the police as well as the medical authorities. Hrithik Roshan being Akshay's neighbour also went on to join him in the initiative. The video has both Akshay and Hrithik Roshan banging their utensils to support the Janta Curfew. They were also flanked by producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay took to his social media to share the lovely video and thanked all those who do not have the luxury of staying at home and are working tirelessly to keep the other citizens safe.

5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work👏 #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/sE7RaiFoqv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2020

