Anushka Sharma's Bold Makeup Looks To Try On Special Occasions

Anushka Sharma is widely popular for her work in Bollywood films but if there is something else that this Bollywood beauty is famous for then it has got to be her bold eyes and her distinctive style. She is known for her bold yet not too showy makeup. Some of her looks in the past have garnered her high praise from her fans.

Be it her nude look or bridal, the Pari actor has slayed each one with absolute ease. Listed below are some of Anushka Sharma's photos where she appears in bold makeup looks that you must try for your special occasions:

READ:Anushka Sharma's Catchy Instagram Captions & Stunning Photos Will Leave You In Awe!

Anushka Sharma's bold yet classy makeup looks to try for your special occasions

Anushka Sharma's bold brown eye makeup look is perfect for a date. Here, Anushka has clubbed her eye shadow with some light shimmer hues and minimal kajal. Wearing a classy golden outfit, she looks gorgeous.

READ:Anushka Sharma's Songs From 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' & Others For A Lonely Valentine's Day

Anushka Sharma's photos with Virat Kohli during Diwali made a lot of noise online. The Zero actor is seen wearing royal ethnic attire. Teaming it with smoky eye makeup and closed neck ornament, Anushka Sharma's overall look received much love from fans.

For one of her events, Anushka Sharma was seen donning a royal classy outfit. In this picture, the PK star is seen wearing dark blue stunning eye makeup. Posing in an uber-cool style for the camera, Sharma looks like a diva.

READ:Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma Credit Wendell Rodricks For Their Stardom And Success

Once again Anushka Sharma's eye makeup compliments her overall attire. With a bold eye shadow and smudgy kajal, she has clubbed the look with and nude lipstick. Check out her stunning photos here.

Anushka Sharma's smoky black eye makeup perfectly suits her dazzling silver gown. The picture, which sees her teaming her eye makeup with nude lip colour and neat hairdo, stormed the internet. Anushka has ditched accessories for this look.

READ:Anushka Sharma Shares A Sweet Good Bye Note For Virat Kohli; Says "It's Never Easy"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.