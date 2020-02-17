Anushka Sharma Shares A Sweet Good Bye Note For Virat Kohli; Says "It's Never Easy"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for more than two years. The two allegedly started dating in the year 2013. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a huge fan following and are lovingly called 'Virushka' by their fans. The duo has often been seen posting delightful pictures together to treat their fans and to documents their life events. Owing to their popularity, the two are always under the radar of their fans and critics. Anushka Sharma has often gone on record and told media portals that since the two belong to two very different professions, they have to spend most of their time apart from each other. Recently Anushka Sharma posted a sweet goodbye note for her husband Virat Kohli. Read on to know more details about it.

Anushka Sharma's post on Instagram

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture with Virat Kohli and captioned it with a sweet note. It has been reported that recently Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spending time together in New Zealand where the Indian cricket team has been staying for their upcoming tournament. Anushka Sharma has supposedly left from there as she wrote on her Instagram post that one would think that saying goodbyes gets easier with time but they never do. She further added that the goodbyes are never easy to do. Check out the post below.

Virat Kohli Instagram post

Recently, Virat Kohli too was seen posting pictures with his wife, Anushka Sharma on his Instagram account. In the post, Anushka Sharma can be seen wearing a white and blacktop. Virat Kohli is seen wearing a black round neck t-shirt. Anushka has left her hair open with a side parting.

Image Credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram

