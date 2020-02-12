Anushka Sharma's Songs From 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' & Others For A Lonely Valentine's Day

Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and talented actor in Bollywood. Her films and the music in those films have been powerful enough to grab the audience's attention. Be it the songs from her debut film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi or her more recent hits like Dil Dhadakne Do, the songs are soulful enough to get someone listening to them on loop.

The talented actor has also been a part of films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sui Dhaaga, etc and all of these films have relatable songs that one can listen to in any given mood. Listed below are some of the songs from Anushka Sharma's films to listen to on a lonely Valentine's day.

READ:Anushka Sharma's Catchy Instagram Captions & Stunning Photos Will Leave You In Awe!

READ:Bollywood Stars From Priyanka Chopra To Anushka Sharma Who Rocked The Leather Look

Anushka Sharma's sad songs perfect for lonely hearts:

1) Channa Mereya

This song is one of Anushka Sharma's powerful break-up songs. The song's video showcases Anushka Sharma getting married to someone else while her best friend and lover, Ranbir, watches her and sings for her. This is one of the best heartbreak songs to listen on a lonely Valentine's night.

2) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

This is another one of Anushka Sharma's powerful break-up songs where the lyrics take you to another zone. The song is the title song from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The lyrics of the song are extremely relatable and one can't stop themselves from humming the tune. For all the singles and heartbroken people, this song is one you can't stop listening to.

3) Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai

This is another one of Anushka Sharma's most touching songs. The song takes one on the journey of a girl who realizes she is in love with her husband and sees God in him. The song is very emotional and strong enough to get one in tears.

READ:Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' To Anushka Sharma's 'Pari': Unconventional Bollywood Horror Movies

4) Mitra

This is another not very popular song of Anushka Sharma. It is from her film Band Baaja Baaraat. The song showcases the frustration, irritation, and sadness between Anushka and Ranveer as they are seen working separately. It is one of the perfect songs to listen to on a lonely Valentine's day.

5) Jab Tak Hai Jaan

This is the title song from the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The song's lyrics are beautifully written and the video takes one on a lover's journey of finding solace. This film also sees Anushka in a different light. The film has been directed by the late Yash Chopra.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.