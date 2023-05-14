Nayanthara Celebrates Her First Mother's Day With Twin Sons Uyir, Ulagam

Mother's Day 2023 is here, and on this special occasion, Vignesh Shivan has shared several priceless photos of Nayanthara with their twin sons. In the images, Nayanthara holds her baby in her arms while the newborn tries to touch her face. The images seem to be from the time babies were just born. Sharing the photos, Vignesh, captioned it as "Happy First Mother’s Day to the Best mother in the world."

In another post, Nayanthara can be seen spending some quality time with her sons. Sharing the images, he wrote a sweet note that read, "Dear Nayan … you are a 10 on 10 as a Mother too. Immense love and power to you my thangamey! Your first Mother’s Day. A Dream come true for us. Thanking God and all the goodness in this world for blessing us with the best blessed babies. #happymothersday #mothersday. My Uyir & Ulag with my UyirUlag." For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twin sons Uyir and Ulagam, last year via surrogacy.

All about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twin sons

Announcing the arrival of their sons, Vignesh shares a series of pictures on his Instagram handle in which they can be seen enjoying quality time with their sons. In the caption, he wrote, "I love you Two And I love you Three." In the next post, he revealed the name of his sons "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa."

He added, "We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great."

All about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

The couple met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and fell in love. They got married last year on June 9 in an intimate yet star-studded ceremony in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Vijay Sethupathi and others.

Nayanthara's upcoming movies

The actress was last seen in Connect. Next, she will be seen in Atlee's film with which she will make her Bollywood remake. She also has Iraivan and Test lined up.