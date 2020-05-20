Anushka Sharma Or Deepika Padukone: Who Styled The Checkered Formal Suit Attire Better?

Fashion and Bollywood go hand-in-hand. Many times B-town divas opt for similar or identical outfits. Recently, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone wore a blue checkered formal suit, which was quite similar to one of the formal looks of Anushka Sharma. Here are the details of how Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma styled an identical checkered formal suit. Check out their picture and decide, who pulled this formal attire better.

Fashion faceoff: Deepika Padukone vs Anushka Sharma

Deepika Padukone

For an event, that was held in Switzerland earlier in January 2020, Deepika sported Prada's grey trench coat teamed with a gabardine checkered skirt and white-green shirt. To complete her look, she tied a ponytail with side partition while keeping her makeup minimal. Adding accessories to her outfit, she took out a pair of white studs and a diamond ring from her jewellery box. Have a look at her attire below:

Anushka Sharma

For an event in October 2019, Anushka Sharma opted for an unconventional edgy look. The actor sported a plaid Gucci jumpsuit which she wore with a crisp white shirt inside. She also teamed the look with a black tie and a matching blazer over the jumpsuit. The harem cut at the nipped bottom of her pant gave a twist to the basic formal attire.

To complement her tailored jumpsuit outfit, she added a pair of black Christian Louboutin heel boots and a dramatic gold ear cuff. Keeping her hair simple in a middle parting and loose waves, she opted for a simple makeup look with winged liner, a peachy glow and a nude lip. Scroll down to take a closer look at her three-piece suit look:

Talking about their professional front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Though the film struggled to attract footfalls at the cash register, the critics praised the performances of the cast and story of the film. Deepika will soon share the screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. Apart from the sports-drama, many projects are lined up in her kitty including The Intern among many others.

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in 2018's release Zero. In addition, the recently released web-series, Paatal Lok, was bankrolled by the production house she owns. The web-series gained a positive response from the audience.

