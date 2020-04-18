Unseen Pic Of The Day: Fans Swoon Over Deepika And Anushka's Beauty In This 2009 Pic

Be it working out, cooking or doing some social media PDA with their beaus, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are making headlines with their activities amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Only recently, a major throwback picture of Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma hit online leaving fans swooning over their beauty. The picture is from 2009 when the duo made an appearance at LFW.

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma's unseen pic

Recently, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma's picture from 2009 went viral. The picture takes us back to the time when Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone made an appearance at the LFW 2009. Deepika Padukone looks adorable in minimal makeup and grey attire, while Anushka Sharma looks all glammed up with halter neck top paired with denim kind of look. Fans in huge numbers have dropped compliments on Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone's throwback photo.

Fans appreciated both the divas widely as they flooded the comment section of the picture with adorable emoticons and praises. One user called Deepika 'a natural beauty' while another user went on to call the duo, 'cuties'. Take a look at a few comments.

Amid quarantine, Anushka Sharma shared a hilarious video recently. The actor was seen with her beau where she was enacting as one of Virat Kohli's fans and saying, 'Ae Kohli, Ae Kohli'. She captioned the picture as, "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience 😜😂🏏". The video, too, went viral on the internet and people widely praised the duo.

