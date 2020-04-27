Anushka Sharma Drops Trailer Launch Date Of Her Upcoming Web Series 'Paatal Lok'

Anushka Sharma is all set to don the cap of a producer with her brand new Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok. The show is making headlines and fans are keen to know more about the show. Paatal Lok cast includes actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Gul Panag, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. Recently Anushka piqued the curiosity of her fans and shared details about the trailer launch.

Anushka Sharma drops trailer launch date of her upcoming web series

The actress uploaded a small clip from the much-anticipated web series and shared the exciting news on her Twitter handle. In the short clip, viewers get to see a story of two parallel worlds with different situations happening. The clip describes the crime thriller as “when hell breaks loose the merciless, the Godless, the lawless.” In the end, the release date of the trailer which is May 5 is revealed. With incidents of bloodshed and suspense, the series the video has created a lot of buzz in the minds of the frenzy fans.

The actress while sharing the good news on the micro-blogging site also revealed the time of the trailer release. “Dohri hai duniya, dohre hain yahan ke log, #PaatalLok yahi hai, kahin aur mat khoj (This world is two-faced and so are the people. Here is paatal lok, there is no other place to find it) Trailer out on May 5, 11: 34 am.

Sometime back, actress Gul Panag shared the official poster of the series on her social media account. Gul Panag took to her Instagram handle to share the official poster of the web series. The actress captioned the poster as "Yeh #PaatalLok hain - yahan har chehre par naqaab hain, har sach mein ek raaz hain.

