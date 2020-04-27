Anushka Sharma Starrer 'PK' Had Most Interesting Dialogues | Have A Look

Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan starrer PK is an Indian Satirical comedy-drama. The film PK was a Rajkumar Hirani directorial The film’s story revolved around an alien that has come from another planet to the Earth on a research mission. Further in the movie, the alien loses his remote to get back to his planet and a thief sells his remote to a godman.

The film raised some questions related to religious dogmas and superstitions prevailing in India. The film, PK was a worldwide success with a great Box office collection. Anushka Sharma's movie, PK is a family entertainment movie and has many memorable dialogues of the lead actors in the film, that will make you laugh out loud and also make you emotional.

Have a look at some memorable dialogues from the film PK-

Main Dikhti Hoon Maa Jaisi Sab Kehte Hai … Sab Kehte Hai, Sach Kehte Hai … Par Main Hoon Apne Papa Ki Beti…..

Shehar Ke Har Bridge Par Hote Hai ATM … Jitne Paise Chahiye Nikaal Lo … Aur Har Sunsaan Gali Mein Hoti Hai Kapadon Ki Dukaan … Joh Pasand Aaye Pehen Lo.

Naam Roop Ke Bhed Par Kiya Kabhi Hai Gaur … Naam Mila Kuch Aur, Shakal Akal Kuch Aur … Agni Raje Bilkul Thande, Shanti Bhaiya Chalaye Dande … Poonch Na Peeche Inch Bhi Naam Phir Bhi Hanuman, Arjunlal Ke Ghar Mile Na Teer-Kaman … Aur Moolchandji Itne Bhaari, Darshan Dete Toot Jaye Kursi Bechari….

Tum To Danadan Feke Ja Rahe Ho, Uchalne Ki Bhi Koi Limit Hoti Hai.

Gaya hu Ek Baar Moon Pe Ek Dum Lul Place Hai..

Jaggu (Anushka Sharma): Tumhara favourite planet Kon Sa Hai...

PK: Humaar Apna Planet..

Jaggu (Anushka Sharma): Earth to acha hai hi Uske Alawa...

PK: Arey Earth ki to Lulli baji hui Hai...

Some other intriguing dialogues of Aamir Khan from the film-

Kaun Hindu, Kaun Musalman … Thappa Kidhar Hai Dikha … Ye Farak Bhagwan Nahi Tum Log Banaya Hai … Aur Yahi Is Gola Ka Sabse Danger Wrong Number Hai.

Bhagwan Se Baat Kare Ka Communication System Ye Gola Ka … Total Lul Ho Chuka Hai.

Jaise Deewar Pe Bhagwan Ka Photo Lagate Hai Na, Taaki Kauno Moote Nahi … Hum Iyaan Lagata Hoon, Taaki Kauno Peete Nahi.

Shaadi Byah Mein Pataka Phodke Band Baja Bajake … Kahe Poore Shehar Ko Bataya Jaata Hai Ki Aaj I Am Having Sex?

Joh Darr Gaya So Mandir Gaya…

Humra Gola Par Log Jhoot Nahi Bolta Hai…

Aaise Tukur Tukur Ka Dekhat Ho?

Hum Bahut Hi Confusiya Gaya Hoon…

Ek Baar Gaya Hoon Moon Pe … Bahut Hi Lul Place Hai…

Naam Kucho Nahin Hai Humaar.. Lekin Pata nahin Kaahe Sab Log Humka PK-PK Bulawat Hai..

