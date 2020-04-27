Anushka Sharma Starrer 'PK' Had Most Interesting Dialogues | Have A Look

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma's most memorable dialogues from the PK film, which is an Indian satirical comedy-drama. Read these dialogues and revive some memories of the film

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan starrer PK is an Indian Satirical comedy-drama. The film PK was a Rajkumar Hirani directorial  The film’s story revolved around an alien that has come from another planet to the Earth on a research mission. Further in the movie, the alien loses his remote to get back to his planet and a thief sells his remote to a godman.

Also read | Anushka Sharma's Web Series 'Paatal Lok' Poster Unveiled; Details Inside

The film raised some questions related to religious dogmas and superstitions prevailing in India. The film, PK was a worldwide success with a great Box office collection. Anushka Sharma's movie, PK is a family entertainment movie and has many memorable dialogues of the lead actors in the film, that will make you laugh out loud and also make you emotional. 

Also read | Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif's Unforgettable Emotional Scenes From 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

Have a look at some memorable dialogues from the film PK-

  • Main Dikhti Hoon Maa Jaisi Sab Kehte Hai … Sab Kehte Hai, Sach Kehte Hai … Par Main Hoon Apne Papa Ki Beti…..

  • Shehar Ke Har Bridge Par Hote Hai ATM … Jitne Paise Chahiye Nikaal Lo … Aur Har Sunsaan Gali Mein Hoti Hai Kapadon Ki Dukaan … Joh Pasand Aaye Pehen Lo.

  • Naam Roop Ke Bhed Par Kiya Kabhi Hai Gaur … Naam Mila Kuch Aur, Shakal Akal Kuch Aur … Agni Raje Bilkul Thande, Shanti Bhaiya Chalaye Dande … Poonch Na Peeche Inch Bhi Naam Phir Bhi Hanuman, Arjunlal Ke Ghar Mile Na Teer-Kaman … Aur Moolchandji Itne Bhaari, Darshan Dete Toot Jaye Kursi Bechari….

  • Tum To Danadan Feke Ja Rahe Ho, Uchalne Ki Bhi Koi Limit Hoti Hai.

  • Gaya hu Ek Baar Moon Pe Ek Dum Lul Place Hai..

  • Jaggu (Anushka Sharma): Tumhara favourite planet Kon Sa Hai...

  • PK: Humaar Apna Planet..

  • Jaggu (Anushka Sharma): Earth to acha hai hi Uske Alawa...

  • PK: Arey Earth ki to Lulli baji hui Hai...

Also read | Weekend Watch List: Anushka Sharma, Chris Hemsworth And Varun Dhawan's Films To See

Some other intriguing dialogues of Aamir Khan from the film-

  • Kaun Hindu, Kaun Musalman … Thappa Kidhar Hai Dikha … Ye Farak Bhagwan Nahi Tum Log Banaya Hai … Aur Yahi Is Gola Ka Sabse Danger Wrong Number Hai.

  • Bhagwan Se Baat Kare Ka Communication System Ye Gola Ka … Total Lul Ho Chuka Hai.

  • Jaise Deewar Pe Bhagwan Ka Photo Lagate Hai Na, Taaki Kauno Moote Nahi … Hum Iyaan Lagata Hoon, Taaki Kauno Peete Nahi.

  • Shaadi Byah Mein Pataka Phodke Band Baja Bajake … Kahe Poore Shehar Ko Bataya Jaata Hai Ki Aaj I Am Having Sex?

  • Joh Darr Gaya So Mandir Gaya…

  • Humra Gola Par Log Jhoot Nahi Bolta Hai…

  • Aaise Tukur Tukur Ka Dekhat Ho?

  • Hum Bahut Hi Confusiya Gaya Hoon…

  • Ek Baar Gaya Hoon Moon Pe … Bahut Hi Lul Place Hai…

  • Naam Kucho Nahin Hai Humaar.. Lekin Pata nahin Kaahe Sab Log Humka PK-PK Bulawat Hai..

  • Also read | Anushka Sharma Fails At Instagram Challenge, Husband Virat Kohli Comes To Rescue

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories