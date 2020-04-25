Anushka Sharma's Web Series 'Paatal Lok' Poster Unveiled; Details Inside

Actor Anushka Sharma has set her foot in the digital world with the brand new Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok. The show is making headlines and fans are keen to know more about the show. Paatal Lok cast includes actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. Recently, Gul Panag shared the official poster on her social media account.

Gul Panag took to her Instagram handle to share the official poster of the web series. Gul Panag captioned the poster as "Yeh #PaatalLok hain - yahan har chehre par naqaab hain, har sach mein ek raaz hain.

@primevideoin @officialcsfilms". The show is scheduled to start streaming on May 14 on Amazon Prime.

Check out the poster of Paatal Lok below

On April 23, Anushka Sharma also shared the official teaser on her social media handle. Anushka Sharma captioned the teaser as "From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in.#PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15 @primevideoin @officialcsfilms @kans26 #SudipSharma @manojmittra @saurabhma @prositroy @avinasharun24fps @jaideepahlawat #NeerajKabi @gulpanag @swastikamukherjee13 @nowitsabhi". Watch the teaser below that Anushka Sharma shared.

Paatal Lok is believed to be a cop based crime drama. However, even though Anushka Sharma is producing the show under her banner Clean Slate Films, she will not be starring in the show. NH10 writer Sudip Sharma has created Paatal Lok. The show is said to be an investigative thriller which also shows the reality of modern-day Indian society and politics. Reportedly, Paatal Lok is adapted from Tarun Tejpal’s novel The Story of My Assassins.

