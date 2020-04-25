Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif's Unforgettable Emotional Scenes From 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a 2012 romantic drama movie helmed by Yash Chopra. The movie was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Jab Tak Hai Jaan features, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

The plot of Jab Tak Hai Jaan revolves around the life of Samar Anand (played by Shah Rukh Khan) a bomb disposal expert whose diary falls in hands of an intern Akira (played by Anushka Sharma). The dairy discloses his struggle as an immigrant in London and his romance with Meera (played by Katrina Kaif). Here are the best emotional scenes from the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Akira bids goodbye to Samar

After Anushka Sharam aka Akira finishes documenting her movie, she plans to leave the army camp after two weeks. During her last interview with Samar, Akira confesses her love for him. After being totally aware of the consequence, she tells him that she does not expect anything from him and her love for him is genuine.

Samar proposes to Meera

As Jab Tak Hai Jaan ends, what seems impossible in the beginning becomes true. The entire movie sees Meera running away from Samar. However, in the end, she returns to meet him. Samar proposes her to marry him.

Samar’s emotional interview

In this scene, when Akira asks Samar why he doesn’t wear a bomb suit while defusing bombs. Samar says that life brings us down at every moment, people get hurt at times. So when there is no bomb suit for the bombs that life throws at someone. Hence he doesn’t wear bomb suits.

Akira listens as Samar talks about passion

Here, Akira talks about passion, while Samar has a heartfelt reply for her. He says that people become obsessed with something that they wish for. He adds that he is one of the crazy people.

