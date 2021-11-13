Anushka Sharma Enjoys Personalized Coffee With Virat Kohli In UAE; 'We Are So Delicious'

Anushka Sharma seems to love 'coffee time' alongside husband Virat Kohli, and her latest Instagram story is a testament to it. The Pari star uploaded a picture of their personalised coffee, having the couple's picture carved in it. The picture comes amid Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's time in the UAE, wherein the cricketer was leading the Indian team in the T20 World Cup.

Interestingly, the picture displayed inside the coffee mug is the one shared by the duo while announcing their pregnancy last year. Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump while the cricketer smiles on. Anushka has been touring with Kohli and their nine-month-old daughter Vamika for the World Cup, which saw the Indian team being ousted ahead of the semi-final qualification.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 3, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor uploaded the picture and wrote, “We are so delicious". The photo in reference has been taken from when the duo made their first pregnancy official. At that time, Anushka had revealed, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021". Take a look

The post comes shortly after Anushka clocked Virat Kohli's birthday earlier this month, calling the latter an 'amazing man' with his core 'made of honesty and guts of steel'. Sharing the duo's loved up picture, she noted," No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can." She further concluded by mentioning, "I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are"

On the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, had donned the hat of a producer alongside her brother under the Clean Slate Filmz banner. She is bankrolling Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut. She was also featured in the latest edition of Grazia magazine, wherein she spoke about raising Vamika.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKA SHARMA)