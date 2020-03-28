Anushka Sharma Turns Hairstylist Amidst Lockdown, And First Client Is Hubby Virat Kohli

With the country under lockdown for COVID-19 pandemic, it is impossible to go out. Not only that, one's salon needs have to be met at home. In such a situation, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has turned hairstylist for her hubby, Virat Kohli. In a video posted on Anushka's social media, she is seen giving Virat a haircut.

Anushka Sharma on Instagram posted a video of herself giving her husband, Virat Kohli a much-needed haircut. Sharing the video on her social media, she captioned it, "Meanwhile, in quarantine.. 💇🏻‍♂💁🏻‍♀". In the video, Virat can be seen sitting with a towel wrapped around him, while Anushka is holding the scissors. They tried to mimic the videos usually posted by hairstylists.

Virat Kohli even points out the "gradual fade" near the forehead done by Anushka Sharma's deft hands. He also tells the viewers that this hairstyle is being done with the help of kitchen scissors and points out what happens when tries to cut hair with it. Anushka, on the other hand, seems pretty happy with her job. Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been raising awareness about COVID-19, urging netizens to observe the lockdown imposed by the government. They have also shared videos together to talk about it. Not only that, but they have also shared some happy moments from their time in Coronavirus quarantine. Anushka has even spoken up for animals and asked people with pets to look after them and not abandon them in a time like this.

