Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma And Sonam Kapoor's Comfy Outfits Amid Lockdown

The novel coronavirus has led to some major quarantine time in the nation. Celebrities have all locked down themselves at home. Times like these call for staying safe and being comfortable at home. Glamorous outfits, shoes, purses, and makeup are all stashed away in cupboards and comfortable clothes have never been more significant than now. Listed below are pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sonam Kapoor donning some comfy outfits amidst lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma's comfy outfits to take cues from

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently popped up on Instagram, shared pictures amid the lockdown. Kareena is seen wearing tank tops, basic T-shirts and giving off home vibes. Bebo has upscaled her game during the quarantine and asked fans to stay safe and get some sun and workout 'pout'.

Anushka Sharma too has been active on social media during this crucial time. The actress took to her social media account with her husband Virat Kohli and spoke on the subject. She was seen donning simple black and white Tees along with basic sweats. Sharma and Kohli shared a few videos spreading awareness about the virus.

Actress Sonam Kapoor also took to her social media handle to speak on the subject. Sonam was seen donning fancy gold earrings with basic clothes while she spoke about coronavirus. She also posted a picture donning a simple Kurti. The actress shared a few guidelines in her captions.

